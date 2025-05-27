Energy consumption in Russia declines by 0.9% in 2025

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Energy consumption in Russia has declined by 0.9% since the start of the year, excluding the extra day in the leap year 2024, when adjusted for temperature factors, it increased by 0.2%, Head of the System Operator Fyodor Opadchy told reporters.

"The minus 0.9% is an absolute figure for energy consumption. This is calculated with the proper adjustment for the leap day, that is, excluding it. And the 0.2% increase is after adjusting for temperature. So, plus 0.2% and minus 0.9% — that is the absolute figure," he said.

In April, Opadchy told TASS that energy consumption in Russia fell by 1.7% in the Q1 due to warm weather early in the year, while when adjusted for temperature factors, the figure rose by 0.1%.

In May, Deputy Minister of Energy Evgeny Grabchak told TASS that electricity consumption in Russia had decreased by 1.4% since the start of the year, excluding the leap year. However, consumption in the South and the Far East regions increased by 2.5-3%.

Representatives of the System Operator have told journalists that energy consumption in Russia could rise by 3% in 2025, reaching 1.226 trillion kWh.