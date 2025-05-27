European UGS facilities 46% filled with gas

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities are over 46% full, though reserves are still 24.3 bln cubic meters (bcm) lower than in the previous year, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data. With current gas pumping rates maintained, the EU may ensure its UGS facilities are 90% full as required by the end of this fall instead of November 1. That said, LNG has still been imported by Europe with record high rates this month.

Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 404 mln cubic meters (mcm) on May 25, according to GIE. Withdrawal has fallen to 11 mcm. Withdrawal in May has been 4% lower than in the previous year, while pumping has been 11% higher. Gas volumes in UGS facilities total 50.7 bcm, which is 32% lower than in the previous year.

European UGS facilities are currently 46.3% full (11.22 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years) compared to 68.5% in the previous year. The European Commission requests EU members to make sure that their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year for ensuring elevated reserves for the winter period to be prepared for interrupted supplies or abnormally cold weather.

The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity output averaged 14% in April, and it has equaled 15% in May. The gas purchase price in Europe averaged about $409 per 1,000 cubic meters in April, and around $409 in May.

The rates of LNG imports by Europe hit an all-time high level in April (12.8 bcm). Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas are loaded by 53% of their capacity now.