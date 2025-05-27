Government commission to review mining ban in several Russian regions on June 4

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Government Commission on the Development of the Electric Power Industry intends to consider proposals on June 4 to impose a ban on cryptocurrency mining in several Russian regions, a source close to the commission told TASS.

According to the source, the commission will examine the possibility of a year-round mining ban in Russia’s Zabaykalsky Region and Buryatia, as well as in northern Karelia, Penza Region, and parts of Khakassia.

Originally, the meeting was scheduled for May 29, one industry source clarified.

A year-round ban on mining could be introduced soon in Zabaykalsky Region and Buryatia. To this end, the Russian Ministry of Energy has already prepared the regulatory framework, Deputy Minister of Energy Evgeny Grabchak said in early May.

As previously reported by the Ministry of Energy, three other regions have requested mining bans - northern Karelia, Penza Region, and parts of Khakassia.

On April 7, the Russian government ordered a full ban on mining activities in the southern part of Irkutsk Region. Mining is also prohibited in certain territories of Buryatia and Zabaykalsky Region during peak electricity consumption periods. In 2025, these periods fall between January 1 and March 15 and in the following years - from November 15 to March 15.

The Russian government approved a list of regions and territories where mining is banned from January 1, 2025, until March 15, 2031. Restrictions are in place in Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, North Ossetia, Chechnya, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.