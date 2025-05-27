Agricultural export dynamics in 2025 slightly lower compared to 2024 — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The dynamics of agricultural export shipments from Russia in 2025 is slightly lower compared to the previous year, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

"The export situation in 2025 is challenging. The shipment dynamics have declined compared to the same period last year. This is indeed partly due to objective external factors, but on the other hand, it is caused by significant shortcomings within the ministry itself. These must be analyzed thoroughly, and appropriate conclusions drawn. However, above all, prompt measures must be taken to correct this negative trend. In particular, the role and accountability of agricultural attaches and the Federal Center for Agricultural Export Development should be strengthened," Patrushev said.

He recalled that at the end of 2024, Russia maintained its status as a net food exporter, delivering 109 mln tonnes of products to global markets for the first time.

The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that despite various factors, agricultural production volumes fully meet Russia’s domestic needs. "Nevertheless, it is necessary to closely monitor the situation in the food market. I emphasize that the key principle when implementing any measures is their timeliness," Patrushev stressed.