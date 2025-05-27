Production of sparkling wines in Russia grew by 7% over first four months of 2025

MINERALNYE VODY, May 27. /TASS/. The volume of sparkling wine production in Russia in January-April 2025 increased by 7%, while the production of still wines rose by 5% compared to the same period last year. Notably, in the North Caucasus Federal District, the output of still wines surged by 38%, as reported by Irina Fedina, Deputy Director of the Department of Food and Processing Industry of the Agriculture Ministry.

"Over the first four months of this year, the positive trend has been maintained. In January-April, still wine production increased by approximately 5%, and sparkling wine production rose by 7%. In the North Caucasus Federal District, our figures are slightly lower due to the volume of brandy production. Colleagues suggest that these figures will level out by the end of the year. However, in terms of still wines in the North Caucasus Federal District, we have seen a 38% increase in four months, indicating that winemakers have significantly ramped up production," she said.

For the previous year, production of still wines in Russia grew by 9% compared to last year, while production of sparkling wines rose by a quarter, and fortified wines by a third. Positive indicators were also observed in the North Caucasus Federal District: still wine production was up 11.5%, sparkling wine up 40%, and brandy production increased by 14%, Fedina reported.

The total area of vineyards in Russia amounts to just over 110,000 hectares, with 41,000 hectares located in the North Caucasus Federal District - more than 37% of the total vineyard area in Russia. Despite weather-related challenges, last year’s grape harvest was the best ever, totaling 907,900 tonnes. Of this, 47% was contributed by regions within the North Caucasus Federal District, where approximately 430,000 tonnes of grapes were harvested. The most popular grape varieties in the region are Rkatsiteli, Moldova, and Riesling, she added.