Mechel cuts coal production by 17% in Q1 to 2.13 mln tons

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Mechel’s coal production fell by 17% to 2.13 mln tons in January-March 2025 and increased steel production by 14% to 863,000 tons, the company said in a statement.

At the same time, pig iron production increased by 10% in three months to 769,000 tons.

Sales of coking coal concentrate declined by 7% year-over-year, amounting to 1.06 mln tonnes, while sales of thermal coal rose by 4%, reaching 903,000 tonnes. At the same time, anthracite sales during the reporting period increased by 1% to 260 mln tonnes, and coke sales rose by 7% to 482,000 tonnes. At the same time, sales of flat-rolled products contracted by 57% to 38,000 tonnes, while sales of long-rolled products fell by 8% to 538,000 tonnes.

As Mechel’s CEO Oleg Korzhov noted, the company has optimized its production plans in response to a cooling global demand for coking coal, which has exerted significant pressure on domestic market prices, driving them toward multi-year lows.

"In light of the ongoing sanctions-related restrictions, we continue to seek mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities with both current and new clients within the Russian market," he said.

Mechel brings together producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, high-value-added products, and thermal and electric energy.