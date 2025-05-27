Russian energy ministry expects further growth of global oil demand

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry expects further growth of global oil demand in the long-term, the ministry’s department head Anton Rubtsov said as he commented on the country’s energy strategy through 2050, adding that OPEC+ nations have the main oil output growth potential.

"Under any scenarios of development of the global oil market we are quite far from the peak demand scenario, which means that demand will rise. The rates are disputable, though the demand will rise," he said.

"Meanwhile, real potential on growth of reserves, on growth of production is held by friendly countries meaning those coordinating with OPEC+, including Russia," the official added.

The country has serious potential for ensuring both the expansion of the domestic market, and implementation of export potential, which provides budget and the economy with means for development, Rubtsov noted.