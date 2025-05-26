OPEC+ countries to discuss oil market condition, forecasts at meeting on May 28 — Novak

MINERALNYE VODY, May 26. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries will assess the oil market condition and forecasts for it and production plan adjustments if required at the ministerial meeting on May 28, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Traditionally the current condition [of the oil market], the adjustment [of production], if it is needed," Novak said.

Voluntary restrictions followed by eight OPEC+ countries since 2023 may be adjusted, rather than quotas for all countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement, the deputy prime minister noted.