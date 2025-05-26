FACTBOX: Putin meets business community representatives

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The government will support the Russian business and give it a helping hand for implementation of its initiatives, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the business community.

TASS collects the key statements of the head of state.

Exit of foreign companies

Some foreign companies left the Russian market as prompted by political elites of their countries and "let their Russian partners down."

US companies, unlike European ones, have never refused to supply and service medical equipment in Russia

Foreign countries and companies ousting successful and competitive Russian specialists are short-sighted.

National economy

The Russian economy reached the fourth position globally by the purchasing power parity. It grew by 4.3% last year.

Business support

The government will support the Russian business and back its initiatives.

Russia should support its products in critical areas even if it is slightly more expensive.

The desire of entrepreneurs to set equal conditions of marking for domestic and foreign manufacturers is fair.

Import phaseout

Control over government procurements should be strengthened as regards the use of domestic component parts and equipment.

Loopholes in regulations enabling dumping foreign manufacturers to outpace Russian ones must e closed.

Domestic software

Shortage of domestic software was recognized as vulnerability for Russia as early as in 2022. Domestic software development matters are an element of national security.

Foreign IT services that announced their exit from the Russian market but did not leave completely, continuing to make money here, should be "suppressed."

Robots and logistics

Creation of completely robotic facilities, including logistical ones, is among priority areas.

Marketplaces

Marketplaces, including foreign ones, require greater attention because "anything" can be sold through them, including counterfeit products.

Domestic products

Russia had more imported products than domestic ones before but the ratio is changing dramatically in all the sectors.