MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The meeting of eight OPEC+ countries voluntarily reducing oil production was rescheduled for May 31, a source in one of delegations said.

The meeting was planned initially for June 1. The ministerial meeting of all OPEC+ member-countries will be held on May 28 as planned, the source added.

Eight OPEC+ member countries plan to decide on the oil production plan for July at their meeting on May 31.