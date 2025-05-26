Foreign IT services still operating in Russia must be 'suppressed' — Putin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Foreign IT services that announced their exit from the Russian market but did not leave completely, continuing to make money here, should be "suppressed," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the business community.

"They should be suppressed. I fully agree. I say this without hesitation, because they are trying to strangle us. So we should respond in kind, that’s all," Putin said.

"We did not oust anyone, did not interfere with anyone. We provided favorable conditions for working with us, on our market, and they and they are trying to squeeze us out. Actually, a colleague said that. And we should respond similarly, in a tit for tat way," the head of state noted.