MOEX Index falls below 2,700 points for the first time since April 9

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell below 2,700 points at the end of the main trading session on Monday for the first time since April 9, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 06:50 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index fell by 2.54% to 2,699.84 points, while the RTS Index fell by 2.47% to 1,067.69 points.

By 07:13 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index slowed its decline during the evening trading session and was at 2,703.68 points (-2.43%).

The Russian stock market showed a decline in leading indices at the start of the main trading session. As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 1.29% to 2,734.4 points, and the RTS index also fell by 1.29% to 1,080.65 points.