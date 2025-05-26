High key rate is temporary phenomenon — Novak

MINERALNYE VODY, May 26. /TASS/. The high key rate of the Bank of Russia is temporary and the current monetary policy will soften next to inflation downward trend, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Caucasus Investment Forum.

"Certainly, all of us are now in rather challenging conditions, considering the high key rate. We understand this is a temporary phenomenon. As inflation will go down, and we already see it, we expect that the monetary policy will be eased," Novak said.

