Russian state will lend a shoulder to support domestic companies — Putin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Russian state will support domestic businesses and lend a shoulder for the implementation of their initiatives, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with business leaders.

"I want to assure you that the state will definitely continue to support you and your efforts, will lend a shoulder to implement your initiatives," he said.

Putin noted that although representatives of various sectors of the economy are taking part in the meeting, they are all united by a high rate of development, a desire to grow, to benefit people. According to the Russian leader, they make the country even stronger.

"Your companies are taking an increasingly strong position within the country, and are also confidently competing abroad. Thanks to the flexibility of their approaches and, of course, the quality of their products, they are increasing supplies to promising world markets," the head of state said.

He noted that during the meeting he expects entrepreneurs to assess the current economic situation, and to say "what, in your opinion, the government needs to do additionally to support you."