Some foreign companies left Russian partners in lurch — Putin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Some foreign companies that left Russia did so with utter disregard for their Russian partners, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with business leaders.

"A number of foreign companies left the Russian market under duress from so-called Western political elites. And some of them, unfortunately - this is obvious - left their Russian partners in the lurch," the head of state said.

He noted that in recent years, Russian businesses have faced a number of serious challenges related to logistics and supply chains, as well as difficulty with payment mechanisms and international settlements.

"And it is especially important that in these difficult conditions, our entrepreneurs did not lose their nerve, did not give up, but on the contrary, showed their trademark business acumen, resourcefulness and good management skills, to put it plainly. They showed true leadership qualities. The kind that are always needed, but today are especially vital, helping the country move forward," the head of state said.