Volunteers plan cleanup at Zimnegorsky Lighthouse, on Kanin Nos Cape, Kolguev Island

ARKHANGELSK, May 26. /TASS/. Volunteers will have cleanup missions at the Zimnegorsky Lighthouse in the Arkhangelsk Region, on Cape Kanin Nos and on the Kolguev Island in the Nenets Autonomous Region, the Arkhangelsk Region's Governor Alexander Tsybulsky wrote on Telegram.

"The fifth Great Arctic Expedition has started from Arkhangelsk. On board the legendary Mikhail Somov scientific expedition vessel there are 20 participants in the students' Arctic Team from different Russian regions. They will work at three key locations in the Arkhangelsk Region and the Nenets Autonomous Region: the Zimnegorsky Lighthouse, Cape Kanin Nos and the Kolguev Island," he wrote.

The expedition in 2024 collected more than 100 tons of waste and carried out maintenance of most important weather stations. "This year, their work is bigger: environmental studies, cleaning territories, the installation of fencing protecting from polar bears, as well as landscaping and upgrade of weather stations, and, of course, mandatory scientific work," the governor added.