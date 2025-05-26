Russia, Central Asian countries should study jointly glaciers, their dynamics — experts

ST. PETERSBURG, May 26. /TASS/. Scientists from Russia and Central Asian countries need to study glaciers jointly to understand better their dynamics, to assess consequences and develop scientifically based climate forecasts, First Deputy Chairman of Tajikistan's governmental Committee on Environmental Protection Isfandier Shukurzoda said at the 11th Neva International Environmental Congress.

"Combining efforts of Russian and Central Asian scientists will favor more accurate assess of glaciers melting's scale and consequences. We will be able to develop scientifically based forecasts of how water runoff will change and thus will understand how to adapt water use strategies accordingly. It is also important to develop regional early warning systems to announce hydrometeorological hazards. By using Russian technologies in flood and drought warning systems and Russia's experience we may minimize risks to people and economies," he said.

Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Water Resources Dmitry Kirillov noted the importance of joint studies with Central Asian countries. "One country cannot manage it, we need to have conclusions and forecasts of glaciers' behavior. They are one of the main factors that make up future of the water balance in Central Asian countries for 30-50 years. Without understanding the changes, we may not be completely accurate in our management decisions. This is also important for Mongolia," the official said.

At the initiative of Tajikistan, the UN General Assembly announced 2025 the International Year of Glacier Conservation.

The 11th Neva International Environmental Congress was held in St. Petersburg on May 22-23. TASS was the event's information partner.