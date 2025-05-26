Russia to resume rice exports after reaching 2 mln tons yield — Agriculture Ministry

MINERALNYE VODY, May 26. /TASS/. Rice exports from Russia will be resumed after its gross yield climbs to two million metric tons, department director at the Agriculture Ministry Roman Nekrasov said at the Caucasus Investment Forum.

"Export prospects are good. We understand that as soon as our gross yield reaches two million metric tons, and such threshold is not so far for us, we will have rice exports opened," he said.

Rice is a very promising crop in North Cauasus, the official said. It can be the basic one in the rotation on irrigated areas, Nekrasov said. "If we added alfalfa to the mix with rice, we will also solve the problem of producing feed for animal farming," he noted. Rice planting, restoration of paddy fields and rice seed production are strategic tasks, the department director stressed.

The temporary ban on rice exports is effective from July 1, 2022. According to the Agriculture Ministry, Russian agricultural producers set a new rice harvesting record last year, over 1.2 mln metric tons.