Around 90 industrial parks have been created in Russia with state support

MINERALNYE VODY, May 26. /TASS/. Around 90 industrial parks and technology parks have been created in Russia under a state support program for small and medium-sized enterprises. The resident pool of these parks includes over 2,000 companies, according to Russia’s Deputy Minister of Economic Development Tatyana Ilyushnikova.

"About 90 parks have been created. The residents of these parks are more than 2,000 companies, and approximately 36,000 jobs have been created. In 2024 alone, investment from SMEs exceeded 20 bln rubles," she said during a session at the Caucasus Investment Forum.

Ilyushnikova noted that starting from 2025, all regions will be eligible to participate in the competitive selection. "Since 2007, the program has existed in one form or another. At various times, not all regions could participate. Now, all regions can take part in the competitive selection," she said.

The Caucasus Investment Forum is taking place from May 25 to May 27 at the Minvodyexpo exhibition center in Russia’s Stavropol Region. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.