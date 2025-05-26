Situation at Moscow airports is calm after restrictions were introduced — regulator

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. There are no mass gatherings of passengers at the Moscow-based Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports after restrictions were introduced on their work tonight, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported.

"According to data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, three flights were delayed for more than two hours at Moscow region airports. The situation at the airports is calm, there are no mass gatherings of passengers," the report says.

The Federal Air Transport Agency also noted that almost all the planes that landed at alternate airfields on May 25-26, according to data as of 07:00 a.m. Moscow time, landed at their original destination airports. A total of 32 planes went to reserve airfields.

The regulator stressed that controversial issues should be resolved in favor of passengers. In the context of possible schedule adjustments, it is extremely important for carriers to fully comply with federal aviation rules, including those regulating the provision of drinks and food, and the organization of passenger accommodation in a hotel, the agency noted.

On May 25-26, temporary restrictions were introduced on the reception and sending of aircraft at Moscow region airports - Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky.