Russian ecosystems would offer unique experience in developing self-sufficient solutions

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian ecosystems are often compelled to develop a range of components that could have been purchased "off the shelf" in the West, yet this offers unique experience in creating technologically self-sufficient solution, member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies, and Communications Anton Nemkin told TASS.

"Russian ecosystems are often forced to independently develop those components that could have been purchased 'off the shelf' in the West - whether cloud platforms, data analytics tools, or proprietary mobile operating systems. This slows down the pace of scaling, yet at the same time, it offers unique experience in building technologically self-sufficient solutions from scratch," Nemkin pointed out.

As an example, he cited Russian app store RuStore (serving as an alternative to the Google Play app store), which was deployed within a few months through the efforts of VK and Rostelecom with the support of the state.

Moreover, according to the lawmaker, unlike Western models where ecosystems often form around a global consumer product, in Russia such systems are more frequently a synergy of different verticals, "stitched together" by financial or telecom solutions. "This model makes ecosystems flexible, but less uniform, which creates challenges in terms of management, standardization, and the joint promotion of services. In fact, this is largely the reason behind the current challenges associated with drafting legislation on the platform economy," the expert added.