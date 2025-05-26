Russian stock market declines at opening of main trading session

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Russian stock market shows a decline in leading indices at the beginning of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. The yuan’s exchange rate is rising at the start of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had fallen by 1.29% to 2,734.4 points, while the RTS index had also declined by 1.29% to 1,080.65 points. The yuan increased by 3.85 kopecks compared to the previous session’s close, reaching 11.0605 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had accelerated its decline to 2,725.56 points (-1.61%), while the RTS index was at 1,077.16 points (-1.61%). At the same time, the yuan had strengthened further, rising to 11.0895 rubles (+6.75 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in the US dollar and the euro since June 13, 2024, due to sanctions imposed by the United States against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar-to-ruble and euro-to-ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses banking reports and information from over-the-counter trades.