Putin to meet with representatives from Russia’s business circles

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with representatives from the country’s business circles on Monday, marking Russia’s Entrepreneurship Day.

According to the Kremlin press service, the event will be attended by the leaders of enterprises and companies ensuring Russia’s technological sovereignty, successfully substituting the brands that left the country, creating new jobs in regions and actively tapping foreign markets.

Entrepreneurship Day in Russia has been marked annually on May 26 since 2008.