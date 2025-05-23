Bitcoin price could reach $120,000-$150,000 by year-end — experts

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Fresh off an all-time high, the price of Bitcoin could hit new heights by year’s end, reaching $120,000-$150,000 by the end of 2025, experts interviewed by TASS said. Its growth will be buttressed by an increase in global liquidity and a sell-off on US stock markets amid a spike in Treasury yields, they said.

Over the past 24 hours the price of Bitcoin grew 2.13% to $111,980, according to Binance platform data, the cryptocurrency’s highest mark in history.

"Since the beginning of the year there has been an increase in global liquidity, fueled both by central bank policies and expectations of looser monetary conditions ahead. Bitcoin has traditionally demonstrated high sensitivity to changes in liquidity levels, and the current dynamics are fully in line with this trend," Ilya Sivoplyas, head of the exchange trade department at the Whitebird cryptoplatform, said.

At the same time, a classic situation is unfolding in the US, where capital is flowing from traditional assets to alternatives amid fiscal uncertainty, CEO of GIS Mining Vasily Girya said. "Bitcoin’s rise to a new all-time high of $111,880 is a direct result of the selloff of American shares due to a sharp surge in government bond yields to critical levels, 5.1% on 30-year, and 4.6% on 10-year securities," he said.

"The weak auction for 20-year bonds highlighted declining investor confidence in US debt, even with elevated yields, further boosting Bitcoin’s appeal as digital gold. Mass liquidations exceeding $503 million and the closure of over 121,681 short positions after breaking through the key $109,588 level created an additional upward impulse," Girya noted.

According to Cifra markets’ leading analyst Alexander Kraiko, limited supply of Bitcoin is amplifying scarcity on the market. "The volumes of coins on exchanges have fallen to multi-year lows, which lowers the pressure from sellers and makes the price more sensitive to demand fluctuations. Large players continue accumulating the asset with an eye on long-term growth," he said.

Where Bitcoin goes next

GIS Mining projects that Bitcoin could trade at $113,000-$115,000 by the end of spring, and once it hits that number, it could skyrocket to $130,000 after that.

Whitebird notes that the trajectory of the cryptocurrency's movement in the coming months will depend on how inflation responds to tariffs imposed, and what the US Federal Reserve chooses to do with monetary policy. That said, in the base case scenario experts estimate the growth potential in the range of $120,000-$150,000 by the end of 2025.