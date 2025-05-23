International cooperation to become this year’s central theme of SME Forum at SPIEF

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The 10th anniversary Russian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Forum will be traditionally held on the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), on June 18. International cooperation between SMEs is this year’s central theme of the forum, which is organized by the Roscongress Foundation in partnership with Opora Russia, the press service of the Foundation reported.

The SME Forum’s business program is divided into five thematic tracks: SMEs and the State, Accelerating SMEs, Promotion through Services, Workforce, and Foreign Economic Activities. The plenary session dubbed 'The Role of SMEs in Achieving New National Goals' will be the main event of the day.

Alongside standard sessions and panel discussions, participants will be able to attend masterclasses, hands-on workshops, intellectual debates, and open dialogues on SME development in Russia and internationally. The program is practice-oriented, focused on gaining new knowledge, enhancing professional skills across various business areas, building partnerships, and accessing new markets, the report said.

"Today, small and medium-sized businesses form the foundation of sustainable economic growth, driving technological change, job creation, and import substitution. As part of the state program Economic Development and the Innovative Economy and the national project Efficient and Competitive Economy, we continue to expand support measures for SMEs and create conditions that enable them to increase their contribution to the country’s GDP. The Russian SME Forum, held at SPIEF, is a key platform where business and government engage in direct dialogue, develop new solutions, and align on shared development goals," Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak was quoted as saying.

The SMEs and the State track will focus on promoting dialogue on mutual development and examining the challenges and opportunities facing small businesses across various sectors. The Accelerating SMEs track focuses on strategies and tools to help small and medium-sized enterprises grow and succeed. Entrepreneurs will explore ways to attract investment, build their brand, collaborate with state-owned companies, and promote Russian products on online platforms.

As the digital economy continues to evolve, SMEs need a strong online presence to attract and retain customers. The Promotion through Services track will feature expert-led masterclasses and workshops on automating promotion with digital tools, optimizing marketing campaigns, scaling using PR technologies, and applying artificial intelligence and digital platforms to expand reach and impact.

With an acute shortage of skilled labor and intense competition for talent, SMEs must find ways to address staffing gaps and boost productivity. The Workforce track will provide guidance on how to begin and make progress. Particular attention will be paid to the social integration and employment of veterans of the special military operation and their families.

Russian SMEs are actively exploring new markets and suppliers to replace their former European partners. The Foreign Economic Activities track will focus on high-potential markets in Asia, including China, Indonesia, and India, as well as countries in the Global South.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held this year from June 18 to 21.