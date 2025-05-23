Russians’ April consumer confidence index doubles year-on-year

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The positive dynamics of Russia’s consumer confidence index indicates a significant improvement in consumer sentiment over the past year, according to a research done by the Institute of Human ROMIR and obtained by TASS.

The study notes that the consumer confidence index reached +15 points in April 2025, and was 110% higher than in April 2024 (+7 points).

However, the April index is 3 points lower in month-on-month terms - it stood at +18 points in March.

"This decrease compared to the previous month may be due to a seasonal factor typical of the spring period, when a significant part of Russians is actively planning upcoming vacations, increasing savings and being more careful not to make impulsive purchases," the experts say.

The March 2025 index was record high for the last two years. According to the study, the stability of the key interest rate, supported by the Central Bank, is one of the factors that had a positive impact on the overall growth of the index since January 2025.

The study also showed the dependence of Russians' consumer confidence on their preferred source of information. In April 2025, the index among television viewers amounted to +22 points, which is 11 points higher than in February 2025. The index for the YouTube users also entered the positive zone and stood at +7 points, which is 9 points higher than in February this year.

The study was conducted on the basis of the Romir consumer panel, which unites 15,000 households and 40,000 buyers, represented throughout Russia.