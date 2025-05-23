Federal Antimonopoly Service sees no need to ban diesel fuel exports

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) believes that the retail fuel market in the country is stable and sees no need to ban diesel fuel exports, deputy head of the service Vitaly Korolyov told TASS.

"The situation in the retail fuel market is stable, [prices] are now changing below inflation. There are enough volumes to meet demand in the summer," he said.

When asked about the possibility of banning diesel exports, Korolev noted: "At the present stage, there is no such need, the current diesel price situation is stable."

Earlier, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said that the fuel prices this year should not overshoot inflation despite a higher excise tax on petroleum products.

The restriction on gasoline exports for all but manufacturers is in effect in Russia until the end of summer. The Energy Ministry has proposed extending the ban on gasoline exports for non-producers to September and October, and the government may support this measure, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.