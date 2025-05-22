Russian stock market indices falling on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with plunging indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.62% to 2,792.16 points. The RTS Index edged down by 0.6% to 1,106.14 points. The yuan lost 0.2 kopecks over the day to 11.05 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index remains in the red zone by the close of trading on Thursday. The key influence is by the strong ruble coupled with the decline in oil prices amid the possible increase of oil production by the OPEC+ in July. Weekly inflation data did not back the Russian stock market. Extra pressure is exerted by geopolitics and news about the possible strengthening of US sanctions against Russia," Maxim Fedosov from the Pervaya Management Company said.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,750 - 2,850 points. BCS Investment World forecasts also the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,750-2,850 points tomorrow.