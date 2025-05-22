Russia’s steel output down 5.1% YOY in April — WSA

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia in April 2025 decreased by 3.2% year-on-year and amounted to 5.8 mln metric tons, according to a report by the World Steel Association (WSA).

Steel production in the country within four months of this year lost 4.5% to 23.4 mln metric tons.

In April 2025, China is reported to produce 86 mln metric tons, which is flat year-on-year. India produced 12.9 mln metric tons (+5.6%). Steel production in Japan plunged by 6.4%, to 6.6 mln metric tons and lost 0.3% in the United States to 6.6 mln metric tons.

In this April, steel production in Russia, Ukraine, and other CIS countries amounted to 6.9 mln metric tons, which is 4.4% less than a year earlier. These countries produced 27.3 mln metric tons of steel over four months of this year, down 3.4%.

Countries of Asia and Oceania produced 115 million metric tons, with the output increasing by 0.1% year-on-year this April. The EU countries produced 11.1 million metric tons of steel, which is 2.6% less than a year earlier.

Steel production by North American countries in April increased by 0.2% year-on-year to 9 million metric tons. Steel production by South American countries for the reporting period amounted to 3.3 mln metric tons, which is 2.4% lower year-on-year. Middle Eastern countries produced 5.2 mln tons of steel, increasing output by 2.2% year-on-year. Overall, global steel production in April 2025 amounted to 155.7 mln metric tons, which is 0.3% less than a year earlier, according to the association's report.

The World Steel Association is one of the largest industry associations in the world. Its member companies account for approximately 85% of the world's steel production.