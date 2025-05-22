Kamaz expects decline in heavy truck sales this year — Deputy CEO

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Kamaz revised the forecast of heavy trucks sales in Russia this year from 80,000 to 45,000-50,000, Deputy CEO of the Russian automaker Mikhail Matasov said at a roundtable in the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament.

"The heavy trucks market - I am speaking about it in the first instance - was forecasted by us as 80,000 at the year start. Now we lower the market forecast to about forty-five - fifty thousand. We consider this a kind of a base case scenario but it is also the optimistic one," Matasov said.

The inventory of trucks of 2024 year of manufacture from Asia "apply catastrophic price pressure to Kamaz," while costs of domestic vehicles manufacturing are growing continuously, he noted.