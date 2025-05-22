Tatneft’s oil resources enough for 200 years at current production level — CEO

ALMETYEVSK, May 22. /TASS/. Oil resources of Tatneft will be enough for more than 200 years at the current production level, CEO Nail Maganov said at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Russian oil producers.

"We know the real reserves are not only the ones called resources recoverable at present, these are also those that can be tapped tomorrow," the chief executive said. "Our resources will be enough for more than 200 years at the current production level and this is not the limit," Maganov noted.

According to data in his presentation, total oil reserves of Tatneft stand at 10.5 bln metric tons. The company discovered two new oilfields in 2024 and had the incremental growth of 27 mln metric tons of oil reserves, the chief executive said.

The world continues consuming hydrocarbons and Tatneft is ready to support this demand. The company produced 27.3 mln metric tons in 2024 but the potential is much higher, Maganov added.