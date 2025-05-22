Investment in Arctic master plans implementation to amount to $1.3 billion

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Financing for implementation of master plans to develop the Arctic backbone settlements under national projects will amount to 106 billion rubles ($1.3 billion), Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and the president's envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said.

"All master plans have been prepared and reported to the president," he told the State Duma. "In compliance with the president's instructions, sections with master plan events have been created in new national projects, and thus financing will make 106 billion rubles."

The master plans cover construction and upgrade of more than 600 infrastructure facilities - roads, airports, housing and communal services, healthcare, culture, sports and leisure - at a total cost of 3.7 trillion rubles ($46 billion), he continued, adding the master plans' implementation will bring positive changes to 1.6 million people, or 70% of people living in the Russian Arctic.