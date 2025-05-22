Temporary restrictions again in effect in Zhukovsky Airport

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions of operations have been introduced for the Zhukovsky Airport in the Moscow Region for the fourth time today, said the Russian air regulator, Rosaviatsiya.

"Temporary restrictions of aircraft arrivals and departures are effective in the Zhukovsky Airport from 01:20 pm Moscow time (10:20 am GMT)," the authority said.

Restrictions were introduced earlier in Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Kurumoch (Samara) Airports. They remain in effect in Tambov and Kaluga Airports.