Air travel resumed at Domodedovo airport — air transport agency

Earlier on Thursday restrictions on arrival and departure of aircraft were imposed three times at the Domodedovo airport

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions on the operation of Moscow’s Domodedovo airport have been lifted, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

"Restrictions on arrival and departure of aircraft were lifted in the Domodedovo airport at 11:02 a.m. Moscow time (8:02 a.m. GMT). Restrictions had been instituted to ensure the security of civil aircraft flights," the statement reads.

Earlier on Thursday restrictions on arrival and departure of aircraft were imposed three times at the Domodedovo airport. Arrival and departure of aircraft were also restricted at the Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports. Restrictions are still in force in the airports of Tambov and Kaluga now.

US to say goodbye to pennies in early 2026 — WSJ
Retailers will be asked to round prices up or down to the nearest five cents
First foreign customer to start operation of Su-57E fifth-generation fighter in 2025
The Su-57 is the world’s sole fifth-generation fighter that has proven its ability in a real combat environment to efficiently counter Western-made air defense systems
Kiev targets non-military sites in Russia's border areas — Putin
In its drone raids, the Ukrainian army searches for civilian vehicles, including ambulances and agricultural machinery, the head of state noted
US-Ukraine minerals deal doesn’t stipulate for military guarantees — Rubio
The US Secretary of State emphasized that there was no military solution to the Ukrainian conflict
Russian troops liberate Novaya Poltavka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russian forces struck a Ukrainian aircraft repair workshop, a military airfield and deployment sites of Ukraine’s armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 138 areas over the past day, the ministry reported
Ukraine hits behind Russian lines with drones to disrupt military supply routes — MP
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defenses downed 485 Ukrainian drones over Russia's constituencies between 5 p.m. GMT on May 20 and 5 a.m. GMT on May 22
Family in Donetsk hid injured Russian soldier from Ukrainian troops for several months
The fighter came from the neighboring settlement of Razdolnoye
Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk Region mined everything one may pick up — sapper
The residents of the Kursk Region warmly welcome the demining specialists working tirelessly to clear their land
Russia receives Ukraine’s counter-list for 1,000-for-1,000 POW swap — Kremlin
The agreement regarding this exchange was initially reached during negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul
No room for mistakes in planning Putin-Trump summit — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov specified that it is even more premature to speak of any specific dates for the summit
In response to Zelensky’s call for sanctions, Trump says it’s for him to decide
US president also spoke highly of his latest phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and European leaders
Iran remains serious threat to Israel — Netanyahu
The Israeli premier has also expressed the hope that Washington will be able "to reach an agreement that will prevent a nuclear weapon from Iran"
Putin announces decision to create buffer zone along border with Ukraine
Russian armed forces are actively working to accomplish this task, the Russian leader stated
Russia confirms readiness to help normalize Baku-Yerevan relations
The parties agreed to step up efforts to advance the work of the 3+3 regional cooperation platform, designed to ensure that the problems of the South Caucasus are solved by the regional states themselves and their immediate neighbors
Putin presents Russia's highest award to diplomatic stalwart Lavrov at Kremlin ceremony
The Russian foreign minister received the order "for his outstanding merits to the homeland, his great contribution to the development and implementation of Russia's foreign policy line, as well as many years of fruitful state service"
West must see Kiev's neo-fascist manifestations in Kursk Region — diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, after the liberation of the Kursk Region, processes to restore what was destroyed and collect data on Kiev's crimes will begin
Portnov's killer fired at least 9 shots, fled with two accomplices — EFE
Authorities are now analyzing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify potential suspects and gather additional evidence
Increasing number of extraregional players trying to interfere in Caspian affairs — Lavrov
Russia consistently assumes that five Caspian countries have the sole competence to resolve the Caspian issues, the Russian top diplomat stressed
European Union’s 17th sanctions package signals opposition to Ukraine settlement — senator
Grigory Karasin noted that Germany, Britain and France are threatening Russia and anyone "who allows themselves to doubt the usefulness of the course of deepening confrontation"
Israel preparing to strike Iran if its talks with Iran collapse — portal
According to the sources, the Israeli military thinks that they will not have much time to attack Iran if the talks on Iran’s nuclear program fail
Air defenses repel UAV attack on Moscow — mayor
Emergency response services are working at the site of the fallen debris
US homeland security secretary confirms killing of two Israeli diplomats
According to Associated Press, Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Danny Danon has condemned the shooting as a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism"
EU 'shooting itself in the foot' by imposing high duties on Russian fertilizers — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov believes that "the markets in other directions will compensate for the European duties"
Sending troops to Ukraine would not be appropriate, Romanian president-elect says
Nicusor Dan also criticized US President Donald Trump’s approach to resolving the Ukraine conflict and his willingness to make compromises with Russian leader Vladimir Putin
IN BRIEF: What is known about murder of Ukrainian ex-presidential aide
The politician was listed on the Ukrainian Mirotvorets extremist website database
Putin visits construction site of Kursk-2 Nuclear Power Plant in Kursk Region
The head of state also held a meeting with Alexander Khinshtein, acting Kursk Region governor, the Kremlin said
Supercam S350 UAV helps Russian troops destroy array of Western-made armament
Yekaterina Zgirovskaya said that the Supercam S350 project develops continuously and gets new capabilities
EU not discussing use of frozen Russian assets as part of sanctions package
Official spokesperson of the European Commission Paula Pinho said the President of the European Commission has already mentioned the elements of the new sanctions package
Russian UAV teams positively assess Supercam S350M drone suppression system
"The system is undergoing operational evaluation in the special military operation area and we receive positive feedback from UAV teams," Yekaterina Zgirovskaya said
Houthis attack Israel's Ben Gurion Airport with ballistic missile — spokesman
According to Yahya Saria, the operation "successfully achieved its goal", the airport's operations "were halted for about an hour" due to the strike
Colonel General Mordvichev appointed commander-in-chief of Russia’s Ground Forces
Andrey Mordvichev, who was commander of the Battlegroup Center, succeeded Oleg Salyukov
North Korea’s Kim witnesses serious accident during new warship launch — agency
According to KCNA, the incident was caused by the loss of balance when the warship was being launched
Two Israeli embassy employees shot and killed in Washington — TV
Several other embassy employees were wounded
Romania’s electoral authority insist presidential election was honest, transparent
The runoff presidential election was held in Romania on May 18
Erdogan says no intention of running for president again
The president stressed that Turkey can no longer move forward with the current constitution
Trade turnover between Japan, Russia up 2.48% to over $600 bln in April
Supplies of cars to Russia fell by 19.4% in the reporting period, while deliveries of components lost 4.1%
Most mercenaries in Ukrainian army come from Georgia, UK, US
Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said that after hearing the cases, courts found 97 mercenaries from 26 countries guilty
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfield, army training camp over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
China insists US abandon Golden Dome missile defense program — Foreign Ministry
Mao Ning said that the Golden Dome project possessed a "marked offensive character" and destabilized the international security framework
Spanish police looking for several people in Ukrainian ex-politician murder — agency
According to its information, the suspects may have fled through a wooded area near the school where Portnov was killed
Russian troops to receive new thermal imagers for military equipment control — Rostec
The thermal imager is made of domestic components
US to be complicit in potential Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities — MFA
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi added that Teheran's nuclear program is under comprehensive IAEA monitoring and none of the agency's reports have indicated any deviation from its peaceful nature
Chisinau Court of Appeal leaves head of Gagauzia under house arrest
According to the ruling, this decision cannot be challenged
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocks Crete
No casualties or damage were reported
Police detain suspect in D.C. shooting — news agency
US Attorney General Pam Bondi said that she had already visited the scene, the news report pointed out
EU sanctions are reaction to exposure of Kiev's chemical attacks — Russian mission at OPCW
On the OPCW platform, Russian representatives, along with representatives from several other states, have condemned these illegal unilateral sanctions and restrictions, calling for an end to such practices
US can’t solve ‘every single’ problem on planet, should pursue national interest — Rubio
According to Rubio, the US will still remain the largest contributor of foreign aid, giving away more than the entire Organization for Economic Cooperation and development
Israeli president slams killing of diplomats in D.C. as 'act of hatred, antisemitism'
Isaac Herzog added that America and Israel would stand united in defense of their people and their shared values
Kremlin unaware of what Trump told Europeans after his conversation with Putin — spokesman
"We know President Trump's official statements," Dmitry Peskov noted
Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high exceeding $110,000 — Binance platform data
Earlier, experts told TASS that Bitcon may easily hit the $110,000 mark and continue growing to as much as $300,000
Pentagon wants to squeeze money for space militarization by demonizing Moscow — analyst
Earlier, the US Defense Ministry claimed that Russia is allegedly working on an orbital satellite designed to carry nuclear armaments
Kalashnikov ships first batch of MultiCam colored AK-12K rifles to customer
The concern highlighted that the compact AK-12K was specifically designed to meet the needs of the Airborne Troops
Russian minister urges to adjust global trade rules to climate challenges
This is another confirmation of the priority of the WTO principles and rules, Maksim Reshetnikov said
Technical talks between Russia, Ukraine may be held in Vatican next week — Stubb
The new Pope, Leo XIV, said earlier that the Holy See is ready to promote the peace process in Ukraine, including to host talks
Russia hits Patriot position in Dnepropetrovsk Region with Iskander-M missile — top brass
"As a result of the missile strike, the AN/MPQ-65 counter-battery radar station, the combat control cabin and two launchers of the Patriot missile system were destroyed," the Defense Ministry said
Environmental problems cannot be put off, says Russian upper house speaker
Humankind has no right to postpone the resolution of environmental problems, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, said
US to decide on next Ukraine, Russia moves after seeing Moscow’s memorandum — Rubio
The conversation between Putin and Trump lasted more than two hours on Monday
Trump believes Russia winning in conflict with Ukraine — news agency
According to the report, the US leader "repeated a number of the Kremlin’s talking points," thus letting the European leaders know that he was inclined to acknowledge Russia’s military superiority in the conflict with Ukraine
Procedure of USSR dissolution in 1991 was violated — presidential adviser
Anton Kobyakov emphasized that a proper legal assessment of the USSR's dissolution is essential to fully understand current geopolitical developments
Zelensky's office ignores heavy manpower losses — MP
Dmitry Razumkov noted that the situation is similar across the entire front, in many units
Russian MFA praises Trump for calling out 'root causes' of Ukraine conflict
Maria Zakharova noted that for the first time in the last decade, "a figure who voiced the phrase 'the root cause of the crisis' has appeared in the US political landscape"
Kiev delays to name peace delegation amid uncertainty over Western backing — experts
According to Vladimir Zharikhin, the delay shows its "provincial desire to be seen as an equal partner"
Iranian lawmaker hopes Russia to provide fighter jets, other advanced weapons
"The Iran-Russia partnership is crucial geopolitically, security-wise, economically, and diplomatically," Hamid Rasai emphasized
Russia not to accept 'truce-and-see' approach on Ukraine, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that in Istanbul in 2022 Russia and Ukraine "initialed the settlement principles proposed by the Ukrainian delegation"
Ukrainian drone attacks bridge in Kursk Region — governor
Alexander Khinshtein emphasized that the bridge has no military significance, being a civilian infrastructure facility
Trump Jr. points to Gulf states having more investment possibilities than Europe
Donald Trump Jr. confident that 'this is a place where there's smart investment'
Iran to deliver devastating blow on Israel if nuclear facilities attacked — IRGC
According to CNN's sources in US ruling circles, the probability of such an attack has increased significantly in recent months
Idea of 'coalition of the willing' proves Europe’s suicidal tendencies — French historian
According to Emmanuel Todd's assessments, similar suicidal trends are seen in anti-Russian measures "which harm Europe the most"
Project Rassvet by Bureau 1440 to be Russia’s response to Starlink — Roscosmos
The Russia’s space corporation will create low orbiting broadband communications
Putin assures Russia will respond to Ukrainian attacks
The Russian leader called head of the Kursk Region’s Belovsky District Nikolay Volobuyev, who was earlier injured in a Ukrainian UAV strike and now remains in a hospital
Press review: US shuns EU sanctions on Russia as Zelensky suggests three talks venues
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 21st
TOS-1A Solntsepyok-1A ammunition creates long-lived shock wave — Rostec
The state corporation specified that the Solntsepyok munition creates a very high temperature, burning everything that can burn
Ukrainian militants’ idiocy and role of clergy: What Putin said in Kursk Region
The Russian president approved the idea of allocating funds for the reconstruction of homes that became uninhabitable during evacuation
Vatican may host new round of Russia-Ukraine talks in mid-June — media
According to The Wall Street Journal, a US delegation will also be present at these talks
Facing inevitability of Russia's win, Trump shifts US course on Ukraine — expert
"The United States is gradually withdrawing from its role as an active participant in the Ukrainian crisis," Andrey Sushentsov said
Expert says Russia sanctions here to stay, regardless of Ukraine peace
According to Russian International Affairs Council Director General Ivan Timofeyev, excessive optimism about the lifting or easing of Western sanctions is counterproductive
Brussels beginning to regret naming Kallas EU foreign policy chief — SVR
"Kaja Kallas is a visible manifestation of the European Union’s crisis," the statement reads
Kiev troops deliver massive strike on Kursk Region’s Lgov, 12 wounded
Four cars, one apartment building and two houses were damaged
Ukrainian neo-Nazi militants 'would come second even in contest of idiots' — Putin
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy lost over 76,500 troops in fighting in the Kursk area
Berlin worried US may jettison Ukraine in favor of partnership with Russia — media
In Berlin's view, this would constitute a "worst-case scenario"
Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk Regions under Russian army’s control — officer
The enemy has been trying to win a foothold there for a long time, deploying a lot of manpower and combat vehicles, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov said
Trump's rumored claim Russia is not ready for peace contradicts official stance — Kremlin
"We know what Trump stated to Putin," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Algeria finalizes its accession to BRICS bank, becomes full member — bank head
As Dilma Rousseff stressed, "Algeria plays an important role not only in the economy of Northern Africa, but also on a global scale, and will definitely contribute to enhancing the NDB’s position in the global financial arena"
West incites Kiev to continue terrorist attacks — Russian diplomat
As Maria Zakharova also emphasized, the West understands that Ukraine's terrorist attacks will not affect Russia's position
Russia guided by its security interests in Ukrainian settlement — senior diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that Russian position was based on the need to eliminate the underlying causes of the conflict
US needs to engage in talks with Russia to prevent ‘miscalculation,’ conflicts — Rubio
"It's irresponsible to not have the two biggest nuclear powers on the planet communicating, which was the case for three years during the Joe Biden presidency," the US Secretary of State emphasized
North Korean warship sustains minimal damage during launch — Seoul official
The South Korean Defense Ministry noted that the vessel was currently in the water
Hellfire missiles fired for first time on Finnish soil during exercise
Exercise Northern Strike 125 and Exercise Northern Star 25 are taking place from May 12 to May 31
Russian diplomat explains who can sign memorandum with Russia for Ukraine
Maxim Musikhin stressed that there should be secure guarantees that the settlement agreement is signed on the Ukrainian part by "a person who is mandated by the people to do that"
No reason to panic over US’ Golden Dome plans — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov also noted that with the Golden Dome defensive shield, the air defense system receives space-located interceptors, which is "extremely destabilizing"
Israeli embassies to lower flags to mourn diplomats killed in US — Foreign Ministry
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar confirmed that the deceased embassy staff members were Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim
AEB head says no conditions for return of foreign companies to Russia now
Foreign businesses understand that when fielding requests from Western companies to return to Russia, Moscow will prioritize its national interests and security, Tadzio Schilling said
Russian forces seize Ukrainian positions in DPR — military expert
Andrey Marochko noted that in general, east of Seversk in the DPR, "there are serious clashes with the passing initiative," while the enemy does not reduce the number of attacks
Rubio refuses to put 'war criminal' label on Putin at congressional hearings
The Secretary of State emphasized the Washington was trying to end the conflict and it could not be ended without talking to the Russian president
Press review: Russia sees Arctic development as vital and West to bolster Syria stability
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 22nd
Russia to prepare separate list of conditions for ceasefire — Kremlin spokesman
"An agreement on that was reached in Istanbul," Dmitry Peskov added
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions
Two people were injured in Tula as a result of the drone attack, regional head Dmitry Milyaev said
Baltics may become scene of permanent Russia-West confrontation — Tusk
The Polish prime minister emphasized that suspicious incidents near critical infrastructure in the region are likely to increase in frequency
Some 20,000 naturalized Russian citizens who dodged draft sent to special op — official
According to Alexander Bastrykin, the Russian Investigative Committee tracked down 80,000 Russian citizens who wouldn’t show up at military enlistment offices
BRICS should act jointly for protecting global trade stability — Russian minister
There is an evident risk that certain WTO members would like to respond to current challenges unilaterally, Maksim Reshetnikov said
Ex-Yanukovich adviser might have been killed ahead of presidential election — activist
According to ex-member of the Ukrainian parliament Vladimir Oleinik, Andrey Portnov was among the top 10 lawyers in Ukraine
