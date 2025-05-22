Air travel resumed at Domodedovo airport — air transport agency

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions on the operation of Moscow’s Domodedovo airport have been lifted, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

"Restrictions on arrival and departure of aircraft were lifted in the Domodedovo airport at 11:02 a.m. Moscow time (8:02 a.m. GMT). Restrictions had been instituted to ensure the security of civil aircraft flights," the statement reads.

Earlier on Thursday restrictions on arrival and departure of aircraft were imposed three times at the Domodedovo airport. Arrival and departure of aircraft were also restricted at the Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports. Restrictions are still in force in the airports of Tambov and Kaluga now.