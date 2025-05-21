RTS Index up after Central Bank’s publication of official exchange rates

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The RTS Index went up by 0.64% on the Moscow Exchange after the Bank of Russia published official exchange rates, according to trading data. The regulator set the official exchange rate for May 22, 2025 at 79.75 rubles for dollar, 11.09 rubles for yuan, and at 91.3 rubles for euro.

As of 5:45 p.m. Moscow time (2:45 p.m. GMT), the RTS Index was up by 0.64% at 1,114.62 points, while the MOEX Index was down by 0.1% at 2,820.58 points.

By 6:13 p.m. Moscow time (3:13 p.m. GMT), the RTS Index was up by half a percent at 1,113.1 points, while the MOEX Index was down by 0.19% at 2,819.01 points.