One airline company interested in operating direct flights between Russia, Malaysia

KAZAN, May 17. /TASS/. A Russian air company is interested in performing direct flights from Russia to Malaysia for tourism, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin told TASS at the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum economic event.

"We have an airline that is interested in operating flights for tourists. We are in regular dialogue with Malaysia on the matter," Poteshkin stated.

However, Aeroflot - Russia's major airline - has no plans to resume flights to Malaysia.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that the countries were considering launching direct flights. He also noted that tourist exchange between the countries was growing.

