PREVIEW: Over 100 Russian producers participating in ‘Made in Russia’ festival in China

HARBIN /China/, May 17. /TASS/. More than 100 Russian producers from 35 regions will present their products at the ‘Made in Russia’ festival and fair that is kicking off in the Chinese city of Harbin on Saturday.

The event running at the platform of the 34th Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair is organized by Russian Export Center (REC). The festival continues developing the ‘Season of Russian gifts’ concept chosen for REC events this year.

The range of this part of the Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair covers food products, biologically active additives, accessories, and cosmetics. Guests are offered to try and acquire goods, order them via Made in Russia national stores on leading Chinese market places. Moreover, a business program as planned, which includes meetings of representatives of business circles of the two countries for discussing potential boosting of cooperation and the launch of joint projects.