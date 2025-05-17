Trump says India ready to cut tariffs on US by 100%

NEW YORK, May 17. /TASS/. India is ready to slash import tariffs on the United States by 100% soon, US President Donald Trump said.

"India <…> they're one of the highest taxed or tariff nations in the world," he said in an interview with Fox News. "They make it almost impossible to do business. Do you know that they're willing to cut 100% of their tariffs for the United States? Yeah, that'll come soon," Trump said.

The US has raised 25% tariffs on export of steel and alunimium starting March 12 without any preliminary consultations with India. Washington said in a reply to India’s request that the policy for regulating exports of those products was aimed at protecting the US’ national security.

Bloomberg said earlier that the US and India had finalized the conditions for trade in goods at the talks on concluding a new agreement that is set to expand the volumes of bilateral trade, as well as their integration into supply chains.