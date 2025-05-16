Six Russian tech companies present their developments at KazanForum — ASI

KAZAN, May 16. /TASS/. Six domestic technology companies presented their innovative developments as part of the forum "Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum" thanks to the support of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI), the press service of the agency reported.

ASI organized the session "Tech-connect: technological projects of the future," at which the companies were able to discuss the prospects for the development of their production.

"Thanks to the support of ASI, six Russian technology companies presented their developments in Kazan. The participants were able to discuss prospects for cooperation with government officials, international partners and potential customers for the further development and scaling of their production," the statement said.

According to Mikhail Makarov, Director of the ASI International Cooperation Division, the forum became a platform for dialogue on technologies that contribute to sustainable development and strengthening international ties.

The participating companies included Zenthorn, which developed a universal platform for UAVs, and ZashchitaInfoTrans, which created a radar system for detecting drones.

ASI noted that the presentation of 3D composite weaving technology from Karbontex LLC was of particular interest to the session participants.

Among the participants were residents of the Innopolis special economic zone. In particular, FermentAgro LLC presented a digital ecosystem for the dairy industry, and Robokopf Group presented unified software for processing images from optical cameras.

The 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is underway from May 13 to 18 in Kazan. The main theme of the Forum in 2025 is ‘Digitalization: New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation’. Representatives of more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the forum. TASS is the general information partner of the event.