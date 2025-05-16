Russian stock indices move up by more than 1.2% on statements after Russia-Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices have switched to growth and climbed by more than 1.2% following the statements after the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul, according to the Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 04:00 p.m. Moscow time, before the statements by the parties, the MOEX index was down 1.76%, falling to 2,790.12 points, while the RTS index was down to 1,094.4 points (-1.76%).

By 04:36 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had moved up and was up 1.29%, to 2,876.67 points, while the RTS index was up 1.29%, to 1,128.35 points.

Then the MOEX index slowed its growth and was at 2,859.11 points (+0.67%), the RTS index was 1,121.46 points (+0.67%), according to trading data as of 04:56 p.m. Moscow time.

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022, began in Istanbul at 1:35 p.m. local time (10:35 a.m. GMT) on Friday, lasting 110 minutes. The talks were preceded by a trilateral Turkey-US-Ukraine meeting and contacts between head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, who serves as a Russian presidential aide, and the US side.

Following the talks, Medinsky said that the Russian side was satisfied with the outcome and was ready to continue contacts. According to him, the parties agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war from each side. Medinsky also said that the Ukrainian side had requested direct talks between the leaders of the states, and Russia took "this request into account." He noted that Moscow and Kiev would present their vision of a possible future ceasefire, and each side "would spell this out in detail." The head of the Russian delegation said that after this, the parties intend to continue the negotiation process.