Russia - India energy partnership extends beyond trade — Oil Minister

NEW DELHI, May 16. /TASS/. The energy partnership between India and Russia is not limited to trade but is also rooted in mutual investment, Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri told TASS.

"We have about $16 bln of investments in Russian assets, and I think Russia has about $12-13 bln in Indian assets," he said. The minister emphasized that Russia, much like the former Soviet Union, has always been an extremely attractive destination for Indian businesses.

Puri noted that Indian companies invested these $16 bln in Russian assets primarily prior to February 2022 and said he believes there will be "more Indian investment in Russia."