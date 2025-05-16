Logistics routes between India and Russia hold great potential — Indian Oil Minister

NEW DELHI, May 16. /TASS/. Logistics routes connecting India and Russia, such as the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Eastern Maritime Corridor from Chennai to Vladivostok, are highly promising, Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri told TASS.

"Those sea routes are very promising," he said, highlighting the geographical advantages of the transport corridors. "I talked to my colleagues and both those routes are very promising," he added.

The intergovernmental agreement to establish the International North-South Transport Corridor, a multimodal route, was signed by Russia, India, and Iran in 2000. Since then, the number of participating countries has expanded to 14. The project aims to facilitate the transit of cargo flows from India, Iran, and the Persian Gulf states through Russian territory to Europe.