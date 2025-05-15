Russia delivers around 64 mln tons of grain to 40 Muslim countries in 2024

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. In 2024, Russia exported grain and grain-derived products to 40 Muslim countries, with total shipments reaching nearly 64 mln metric tons, Director of the branch of the Federal Center for Evaluation of Safety and Quality of the Agro-Industrial Complex Products in the Republic of Tatarstan Tatyana Menlikeyeva said at the 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum."

"Throughout the entirety of 2024, the volume of grain and grain product shipments reached around 64 mln tons to 40 Muslim countries," she said.

Menlikeyeva noted that the primary markets for Russian grain last year were Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Libya. "These countries accounted for 74% of total exports," she emphasized.

At the same time, she reported a decline in exports in the Q1 of 2025. Thus, grain and grain product shipments to Muslim countries totaled approximately 11 mln tons, compared to 24 mln tons during the same period the previous year.

In 2024, wheat accounted for the largest share of shipments - 44 mln tons were exported to 36 Muslim countries. Barley ranked second with 6.6 mln tons exported.

The 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is being held on May 13-18 in Kazan. This year's main theme is "Digitalization: New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation." Representatives from over 100 countries have confirmed their attendance. TASS is the forum's general information partner.