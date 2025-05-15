Number of foreign tourists visiting Russia to grow by 10-12% in 2025 — expert

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. The number of foreign tourists visiting Russia is projected to increase by 10-12% in 2025, reaching around 5.7-5.8 million people, Oleg Kochug, Director of the Center for International Tourism Development under the developer of strategies for the long-term development of Russia’s economy, the Center for Strategic Research, told TASS in an interview.

"In 2024, approximately 5,150,000 people checked into hotels and other accommodations," he said in an interview on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum. The expert highlighted the significant growth in the number of tourists from China (a 2.5-fold increase) and Saudi Arabia (a 5.7-fold increase compared to 2023), as well as from Turkey, Iran, and the UAE.

"We anticipate that there will be at least a 10-12% increase in the number of tourists next year," he said.

According to Kochug, the profile of a classic foreign tourist in Russia has changed over the past two years. Whereas before, it was mostly Europeans over 60, now it is more often middle-aged families with children who are ready for an active vacation and interested in the country’s culture and traditions. These tourists are most often from the Asia-Pacific region or the Middle East. At the same time, Chinese tourists still show interest in group tours, while Indian tourists are interested in Russian traditions and history but prefer their national cuisine, even abroad. Middle Eastern tourists appreciate shopping in Russia and prefer to come as families on VIP tours.

