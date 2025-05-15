Number of tourist trips between Russia, OIC countries rises 26% in five years

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. The number of tourist trips between Russia and OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) member states increased by 26% over the past five years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said at the opening of the 16th International Economic Forum ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’.

"Over the past five years, the number of tourist trips between Russia and members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation increased by 26%, while the number of tourists grew 2.5 times. I am confident that by combined efforts we will maintain the high rate of cooperation development in the future as well," he said.

Trade turnover between Russia and OIC states rose by 44% over the past four years, the official added.

KazanForum annually demonstrates its high efficiency and contributes to the strengthening of friendship and collaboration, he stressed, noting that the slogan of the event has been formulated as confidence and cooperation.

"And this is no accident. The strengthening of mutual confidence in particular has become the fundamental element for building the relations between Russia and Muslim countries today. Confidence is the key factor for expanding our partnership, which covers all aspects of diversified cooperation and grows into firm strategic partnership," Khusnullin concluded.

The 16th International Economic Forum ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’ will take place on May 13-18 in Kazan. Around 100 events are planned. TASS is the general information partner.