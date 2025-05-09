Gazprom supplies gas to Serbia, even adds volumes upon request — Putin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Gazprom reliably supplies gas to Serbia and even adds volumes upon request, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"Natural gas is supplied via the TurkStream route in volumes contracted by Serbia. Moreover, Gazprom not only reliably supplies [gas], but it also adds volumes beyond its contracted obligations upon Serbian friends’ requests. The reliability of supplies creates conditions for stable economic activities in Serbia," he said.

Energy is the locomotive of trade and investment ties between the two countries, Putin noted, adding that Russia "meets around 85% of all Serbia’s energy demand.".