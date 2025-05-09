Putin asks Vucic to appoint Serbian co-chair in intergovernmental commission

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia is asking to appoint Serbia’s co-chair in the intergovernmental commission as soon as possible to cope with the downturn in trade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said addressing Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a meeting in the Kremlin.

"Our mutual trade performance is far from being optimal, unfortunately. Moreover, there is a certain downturn, and we surely need to think about ways to cope with this trend," Putin said as he opened the meeting. "We would ask after the new cabinet is approved to appoint co-chair of our intergovernmental commission from the Serbian side as soon as possible," he said, adding that from the Russian side Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov chairs the commission.

The dialogue between Russia and Serbia overall is developing consistently, Putin stressed. Moreover, constructive talks between the two countries’ foreign ministers were held in Moscow this February, he added.