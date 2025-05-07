Russian services PMI index flat at 50.1 points in April

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Services PMI Business Activity Index was flat at 50.1 points in April 2025 compared with the previous month, S&P Global analytical agency reported.

"At 50.1 in April, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index was unchanged from the reading seen in March, and signaled largely stagnating levels of output at service providers at the start of the second quarter," the report said.

Although some firms noted sustained increases in new business, others mentioned that softer demand conditions dampened overall activity, the agency said. Levels of new business received by Russian services firms also neared stagnation in April, following a nine-month sequence of growth.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below that level flags its slowdown.