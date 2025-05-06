Russian Finance Ministry may buy diamonds from Alrosa this year

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry is considering an option of buying diamonds from the Russian diamond miner Alrosa this year amid the crisis in the diamond industry, Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters

"We are exploring various options of supporting the company that were used in previous challenging situations from the company in terms of diamond sales in international markets. This refers to the possibility of buying diamonds within the framework of our interventions to the State Precious Metals and Gems Repository," Siluanov said.

The Russian Finance Ministry is ready to consider buying raw diamonds along with gold because it is also a liquid asset having the demand and capable of being used as reserves, the minister noted. "No decision has been made but I do not rule out that such decisions will be taken," Siluanov added.