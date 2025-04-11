More than 93% of winter crops are in normal condition — Russian deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. More than 93% of winter crops in Russia are in normal condition, the staff of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev told reporters.

"In 2025, the total area under crops is to be about 84 million hectares according to the forecast. This is about a million hectares more than the actual figure of the last year. Winter crops account for about 20 million hectares from them. The assessment completed in April showed that about 93% of winter crops sown are in the normal condition. This is particularly important, considering extremely challenging weather conditions of the last year," Patrushev said, cited in the statement.

55.8 million hectares are planned this year for spring crops. The area under oil crops is planned to grow by almost 600,000 hectares, Patrushev added.